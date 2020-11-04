Police arrest suspect in Merton rape case

The Metropolitan Police have arrested a man on suspicion of rape after an attack in the Merton area.

The 26-year-old was arrested in Robinson Road in Tooting at around 8:00pm last night, following a phone call from a member of the public.

The Met Police expressed their gratitude to members of the public for their support after launching an appeal earlier in the day.

Police were alerted to the incident after an allegation of rape was received shortly after 7:00am in the North Place area of Merton.

Police reminded the public to mindful about sharing information surrounding the case on social media, in an attempt to protect the alleged victim’s identity and to avoid influencing any future proceedings.

Deputy Superintendent Richards announced: “A Section 60 Order has been authorised for the entirety of the Borough of Merton and Wandsworth, granting police additional stop and search powers, as a result of fears of serious violence.”

This Section 60 order remains in place.