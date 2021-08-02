LISTEN: The Local Matters podcast explores recycling in London

Local Matters is a new podcast diving into what your local government does for you in south west London through the lens of one topic that affects you every day.

We only recently discovered how much our local council is responsible for, how much you can get involved and sharing that knowledge is what this podcast is all about.

In this week’s episode with waste collections delayed in various areas across the capital because of the “pingdemic” and littering in our parks during the heatwave, we take a look at recycling and rubbish collection and disposal in areas of south West London.

Our weekly ritual of sorting out our rubbish, bagging it, taking it out, being woken up by the bin men and forgetting about it until the following week is so second nature, but this week we find out how much work, money, organisation and potential problems are involved in the chain after it leaves your front door.

TRACKING YOUR WASTE: Where does your rubbish go in south west London? Photo credit: Ella Sagar

Featuring guests Jon Long, education officer for the Western Riverside Waste Authority (WRWA) which is responsible for waste from Wandsworth, Lambeth, Kensington & Chelsea and Hammersmith & Fulham, and Zack Polanski, Greater London Assembly (GLA) Member for the Green Party.

Listen to the Local Matters – Recycling in the Boroughs podcast below: