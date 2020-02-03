Man who lived with decomposing body of woman he killed sentenced to 12 years in prison

By Tom Holmes

February 3 2020, 17.45

Follow @SW_Londoner

A man who killed the woman who put him up and lived in her flat with her decomposing body for several weeks was today sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.

Kristian Smith, 42, who has no permanent residence, was convicted of manslaughter at the Old Bailey last Monday for killing 52-year-old Antoinette Donegan.

Ms Donegan was found by police in her flat in Este Road, Battersea on March 7, 2019, after they were informed she hadn’t been seen in over a month.

Detective Chief Inspector John Massey said: “This is a tragic case in which Antoinette’s generosity in allowing Kristian Smith to stay in her flat has been abused in the worst possible way.

“The injuries on Antoinette’s body were numerous and it was clear that Smith did not kill her in self-defence.

“I am glad that the jury has seen through Smith’s lies and he now faces a long period in jail.”

Clothing had been pushed up against the bedroom door from the hallway to conceal the smell, and Smith had used her bank card to withdraw cash.

He had moved into Ms Donegan’s flat in November 2018.

Ms Donegan was last seen alive on February 1 2019, and after the police knocked on her door, they were able to enter the flat through a bedroom window.

Following her death, Smith had been found in possession of her sim card, phone and some of her jewellery.

The post-mortem examination revealed a number of head injuries and seven fractured ribs.

Smith had already plead guilty to fraud and preventing a lawful burial, and was also sentenced for those crimes today.

DCI Massey added: “Antoinette was a vulnerable individual batting addiction.

“We will never know what instigated Smith’s brutal attack on her, but we do know that he carried on with his life as if nothing had happened.

“He stole her bank card and withdrew money, presumably to buy drugs. Despite knowing she was dead, Smith did not tell anyone and simply blocked up the bedroom door to conceal any smell.”