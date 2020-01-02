Man arrested for stabbing mum as she pushed pram in Streatham Hill

By Danielle Manning

January 02 2020, 17.10

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder this morning in connection with the unprovoked attack of a mother in Streatham Hill.

The 36-year-old woman was stabbed three times from behind as she pushed her child in a pram on Downton Avenue on Monday December 30.

The perpetrator, who was described as a black man around 6ft tall in dark clothing, remained silent as he carried out the attack.

The victim was taken to hospital where her injuries where assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing. The child was unharmed.

The 43-year-old suspect, who was further arrested for possession of offensive weapons, remains in custody while South Central CID continue investigations including forensic work and CCTV analysis.

Contact 101 quoting reference CAD5169/20 with information or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.