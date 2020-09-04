London Scottish announce double wing signing

By Matt Banks

London Scottish have bolstered their squad with two wingers as they look to improve on last year’s eleventh place finish in the Greene King IPA Championship.

Kwaku Asiedu arrives from fellow Championship outfit Ampthill, while former South Africa U20s player Jason Worrall joins from National 1 side Chinnor.

Scottish head coach Stevie Scott is very excited to bring the players to the club, both of which were named in The Rugby Paper’s National 1 team of the season.

He said: “I am delighted that Kwaku has signed with us. He has a big future in the game and certainly knows how to score tries. I look forward to him continuing to score tries in a London Scottish jersey.”

He added: “It’s nice to see Jason stepping up to Championship level. He’s definitely been one to follow in National 1 and we look forward to helping him develop heading into the new season.”

Worrall, 26, was Chinnor’s club captain last season, playing in all but three of their games and finished as joint-top scorer in National 1.

He is well known to the club’s newly-appointed director of rugby Matt Williams, who arrived from Worrall’s former club Chinnor in April and the new signing spoke about his excitement to reunite with Williams.

He said: “I enjoyed working with Matt last year, his success at Chinnor speaks for itself and I believe he can bring that same success to Scottish.

“Stevie Scott’s qualities and experience I’m sure will develop me as a player. I’m excited to be working with him. Together with Matt they can push the club in the right direction.”

Originally from Ghana, Asiedu is a powerful winger who has played for England Students and England Counties U20.

He said: “I am looking forward to playing for London Scottish because I’ve been given the chance to develop myself as a player at a club which is rich in history.

“It is no secret that the coaching set up here is superb and I look forward to working with Matt Williams and Stevie Scott.”

Featured image shows Jason Worrall.