The 3 Business Sectors Most Likely to Survive the Pandemic

Since it first appeared in the country, the virus has swept across the nation bringing isolation, panic and uncertainty. Whether you’re an individual or a business, there has been nothing worse than living through the past eight months. Whilst coronavirus has taken its toll on the retail and tourism industries worldwide, there are some business sectors that have actually grown as a result of the pandemic. We’ve done the research and found the 3 business sectors that are most likely to survive the pandemic, so that you can have an idea of what to expect once we say goodbye to coronavirus for good!

Remote Working Technology

Given that most offices and collaboration spaces have closed in order to prevent the spread of the virus, we’ve been told to work from home if it’s possible to do so. Considering that most jobs involve communicating with colleagues and clients, remote working technologies such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams have been extremely handy throughout the pandemic. You might have actually experienced Zoom outside of working hours, with most people using the software to host events such as weddings and birthday parties! The diverse nature and flexibility of this remote technology means that the business sector has skyrocketed since the pandemic began.

Online Delivery Companies

Whether the delivery company is supplying their own goods, or outsourcing to facilitate the delivery of other retailers, the ability to order online and have it delivered to our doors has been essential to survival over periods of lockdown. Shopping online is no longer a choice, but a necessity for many of us living through this pandemic. As a result, the dependency on online delivery has rapidly increased and it’s Christmas every day for these delivery drivers! One way that physical retailers have cut costs when closing their doors and relying on online business, is making sure that they have found the cheapest Business Utilities providers using comparison sites.

Banking and Financial Services

Banks and other institutions loaning money will have seen a great deal of business throughout the previous eight months. With many people in difficult financial situations, as a result of furlough, or losing work, many have turned to loans as a temporary solution to their problems. This is a similar story for businesses too, who have had to shut their doors to the public and have turned to loans as a way to pay the bills, or to fund the business transferring to online so that the business can continue trading. Additionally, with cash now declared unhygienic as it encourages contact between individuals and could carry traces of the virus, the use of contactless payments and bank transfers have rapidly increased. These practices could continue even beyond the pandemic, as using contactless payment becomes the ‘norm’.

With an idea of how the world might look post-Covid 19, we can all do our bit to help the survival of the smaller, struggling business sectors that might not make it through the pandemic without our help. However, if you’re business savvy, you might want to consider investing and starting up a project with the new thriving business sectors in mind, so that you can regain back any losses that you might have incurred as a result of the pandemic.