PODCAST: Dating in the demic

Lizzie May and Pip Murrison chat to Imogen Horton about life in lockdown and their experiences of dating in the demic.

From walks in the park to Zoom calls, COVID has certainly changed the way we date, but has it been for the better?

Dating app Hinge has seen an 82% increase in their user base since the start of 2020, with three of those new members being Lizzie, Pip and Imo.

To find out what dating in the demic is truly like Lizzie and Pip are sending Imo on a Hinge date with a twist: they will interview both her and her date afterwards to find out what they really thought of one another.

Will Imo’s date lead to lockdown love or be a COVID crash?