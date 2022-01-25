Century Celebration for two local care home residents



Celebrations have been in full swing at Queens Court Care Wimbledon as two residents share the same birthday and celebrate their centenary in style.

A champagne reception was held at the home and the cards arrived from the Queen recognising the landmark birthdays.

When asked about their secret to a long life Isabel Gibbs said that she just enjoys herself as much as she can and she wished that she was much, much younger.

Gwen Stamp who was nurse has always enjoys fresh air and water.

Shaaron Caratella General Manager hosted the afternoon (within Covid restrictions) for the Relatives and friends who joined Isabel and Gwen to celebrate.

The entertainment was by Isoscels Theatre and was thoroughly enjoyed.

Queens Court Care looks forward to sharing more stories as these two remarkable women break into their next century.