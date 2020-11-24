Outside space: Kew Gardens remains open during lockdown and beyond

Whilst the current government rules have forced many places to close their doors, Kew Gardens remains one of the few to remain open to members of the public during the second national lockdown.

The Royal Botanic Gardens of Kew and its sister gardens at Wakehurst in West Sussex have both committed to remaining open throughout the current lockdown and beyond into the Christmas period.

In line with recent government guidance, the garden’s buildings will be closing and whilst it will no longer be possible to enjoy the glasshouses, galleries and restaurants this month, you can still take a walk around the beautiful botanic gardens.

Evolving out of the exotic Kew Park formed by the 17th Century Lord Capell of Tewkesbury, the Royal Botanic Gardens of Kew now hold one of the largest herbariums in the world and is a leader of scientific studies into plants, trees and fungi.

Having been formally founded in 1840, today the 330-acre site in the borough of Richmond houses the largest and most diverse botanical collections in the world and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Those interested in the flora of the world can explore the vast and varied plant collection including tropical climbers, ferns and grasses as well as thousands of species ranging from the Bromeliad to the Cycad families.

These species include plants that are carnivorous and aquatic as well as a wide range of plants suitable to all conditions from alpine, rocky regions to humid, tropical rainforests.

For those after a lovely autumnal stroll, it is still possible to take a walk through the gardens and witness the beautiful abundance of amber colour from the leaves of the 14,000 trees that make up Kew’s arboretum.

Or use the Sackler Crossing Bridge to walk over the lake which covers 3 acres and take in the tranquil atmosphere of one of London’s most beautiful spots.

And to those searching for some wonder in these uncertain times, find the Rock Garden, a dramatic valley carved out of the landscape of the grounds which imitates remote mountainous regions.

You can find out more, including how to book on the website and you can read about Kew Gardens’ Christmas plans here.