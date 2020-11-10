Christmas isn’t cancelled at Kew Gardens despite lockdown

With more time to wait and the worry if Christmas will still go ahead, Kew Gardens is still bringing the festive cheer to you and your family to brighten up your year.

In light of the new Covid-19 restrictions in place until 2nd December, Christmas at Kew still plan on presenting their superb display for their annual event, which is returning for its eighth year.

With restrictions in the way, Kew Gardens light trail have postponed their event until 4th December and will run all the way through to the 17th January, 4pm till 10pm with all their old favourites as well as a new enchanting winter trail to lead you through the beautifully illuminated Rose Garden.

The Christmas trail at Kew is approximately 2.6km long and takes around 75 minutes to walk, with wheelchair access too.

There are standard adult tickets and family tickets available and a discount for previous Kew members as well.

There will be a chance to look at the brand new light installations and discover a glittering tunnel of bells, illuminated gardens and trees wrapped in light on your way through the gardens.

Kew Gardens is the largest and most diverse botanical collections in the world and one of London’s top tourist attractions.

It’s a wonderful place to visit that puts a beam on your face as you will be surrounded by the breath taking views with their gardens covered will thousands of fairy lights making it the most magical time of year.

You will be able to stroll through the tunnels of twinkling fairy lights, greeted by fiery sculptures in the scented fire garden and see Palm House Pond finale returning with a stunning light show playing all the festive classics.

Although new rules and regulations have been put in place, Kew Gardens still offers a bunch of things you can be doing, whether that’s strolling through the festive gardens or booking a delicious Christmas dinner at Kew’s Botanical restaurant, you can still have your festive fun.

For more information visit their website.