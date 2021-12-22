Kevin Willmott: an activist of small towns and silver screens

Kevin Willmott, screenwriter of the Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman, uses his films as a form of activism.

Whether it’s campaigning against gang violence in Chicago, for LGBTQ+ rights in his home state of Kansas, or to reveal the extent to which black people have suffered in the United States, Willmott’s movies are intended to do more than entertain.

It comes from his activism off-screen.

Willmott isn’t scared to share his opinions, like when he walked into his film class wearing a bulletproof vest to fight a law that allowed firearms to be carried on university campuses.

He told his students: “You try to ignore that I’m wearing a bulletproof vest and I’ll try to ignore that you could be packing a .44 Magnum.”

Image Credit: The University Daily Kansan