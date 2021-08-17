MND-SMART – The new clinical drug trials for Motor Neurone Disease

A deep dive into the clinical drug trials pushing to find a cure for a life-changing diagnosis.

St George’s is now London’s first centre for MND-SMART, a clinical drugs trial for motor neurone disease (MND).

This trial stands out from typical clinical trials as it tests multiple drugs in an effort to find an effective medicine that will slow, stop or reverse MND progression faster than other types of treatment.

MND, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is an incurable progressive condition that causes muscle to waste away.

It occurs when nerve cells called motor neurones, which send messages from the brain and spinal cord to the body’s muscles, stop working properly.

Each year, more than 1,500 people in the UK are diagnosed with MND.

Although symptoms can be managed, most people die within two years of their diagnosis.

