Student braves skydive to raise funds for St George’s Hospital

A student studying at St George’s Hospital in Tooting has set up a charity skydive in a bid to raise funds for the NHS.

Aliyah Zaman, 20, is supporting the St George’s Covid Appeal and is set to take the plunge at Peterborough Skydiving Centre on 1 May.

When her studies were put on hold at the start of the pandemic, Zaman transferred to the frontline at St George’s Hospital.

Zaman has raised £660 for the charity so far and hopes to exceed her target of £1000.

The funds raised will be able supply equipment and PPE in the hospital to make sure patients are able to get the best care.

She said: “Over the past year, I have been working at the hospital and have been at the frontline of Covid seeing how it has affected patients and their families in all different ways.

“It just inspired me to do something for charity, and I have always wanted to do a skydive so I just thought why wait any longer.

“There aren’t a lot of students, apart from staff, that have raised money for the hospital’s funds so the hospital were really appreciative and are aware of the fundraiser.

“I haven’t really been fundraising in any other way apart from sharing all over my social media due to coronavirus. I paid for the skydive myself so all of the money would go straight to the hospital.

“Until you know someone who has had coronavirus or experienced it yourself, you really don’t understand what it is like and how hard it can be.

“I am lucky enough to not have lost anyone through the pandemic but I do know people who have, and its devastating.

“The NHS is always something I am going to be a part of and the fundraiser is always something I have wanted to do.”

St George’s Hospital launched an appeal to gain support for the NHS and have raised over £100,000 in donations.

The donations have provided over 900 weekly staff wellbeing boxes to wards and departments across the hospital to keep spirits high throughout the pandemic.

Thank you to all of #TeamStGeorges and we hope our Staff Wellbeing Boxes are making you smile. 🌈#ThankYou #ThankYouNHS #StaffWellbeing pic.twitter.com/Pe6nGhwCNy — St George's Hospital Charity (@GivingtoGeorges) February 21, 2021

Zaman added: “Donating just a small amount would mean the world to show people are behind me and supporting me.”

Click here to donate.

Featured image credit: Aliyah Zaman