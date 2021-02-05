Naomi Campbell donates gift bags to frontline staff at St George’s Hospital

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has donated 600 pre-packaged food gifts to staff at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, she revealed yesterday.

She partnered with Giuseppe Cipriani, Italian racing driver and manager of hotel and restaurant operator Cipriani S.A, to provide the parcels.

Campbell grew up in Streatham near Tooting and has not forgotten her south London roots.

She has frequently discussed her connection to the area in interviews, calling herself a south London girl.

She told the staff at St George’s: “I wanted to acknowledge and appreciate the risk you have been taking to keep London safe.

“Please enjoy this small token of appreciation as a form of gratitude for your hard work and efforts during these difficult times.”

Thank you for putting yourselves out there day in and day out risking your lives to save others. Let’s continue to look out for each other and uplift our strong and amazing NHS heroes. @StGeorgesTrust #Ciprianifood pic.twitter.com/k045k2DsZn — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) February 4, 2021

Molly Simpson, Events and Community Fundraising Manager at St George’s Hospital Charity, expressed gratitude to Campbell and Cipriani.

She said: “We are so grateful to Naomi Campbell and Giuseppe Cipriani for their incredible donation towards our Staff Wellbeing Boxes.

“They have created so many smiles amongst our staff teams and are so appreciated.”

St George’s Hospital Charity provided more than 12,000 care packages to staff at St George’s, Queen Mary’s and local community hospitals during the first wave of the pandemic.

As pressure in hospitals began to mount again in January, the charity announced it would be delivering ‘Staff Wellbeing Boxes’ to NHS staff as a small but important gesture.

It’s that time of the week again- #ThankYouThursday

We want to give a big shout out to all our amazing donors, community supporters and companies that have donated towards our Staff Wellbeing Boxes. pic.twitter.com/CMIYQoWjQh — St George's Hospital Charity (@GivingtoGeorges) February 4, 2021

Past items featured in the packages have included baked goods, hand cream, fresh fruit and smoothies.

Campbell’s latest donation included ingredients to prepare Italian meals.

St George’s most recent COVID Appeal has raised almost £45,000.

The money goes towards providing staff with wellbeing boxes on a weekly basis, funding additional technology such as iPads so patients can stay in contact with their loved ones, providing staff with fresh fruit and more.

You can donate here.

Featured image credit: Naomi Campbell and St George’s Hospital Charity