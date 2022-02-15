List of areas in London to buy property

As a multicultural metropolis, London attracts all kinds of people.

It is hardly surprising as the city is divided into various boroughs and districts, each of which has its own distinctive character.

The differences between some areas of the capital can be quite appalling, making you doubt that all those parts make up one city.

So, the question is, what are the best places to buy property in London?

Although there is no ultimate answer to that question since, as they say, many men, many minds, we have compiled a list of the most promising areas in London that, in our opinion, cater for a wide range of budgets and tastes.

Hillingdon

With the arrival of new Crossrail stations, the borough is getting more attractive for homebuyers. In addition, Hillingdon boasts a great collection of parks and open spaces.

Home to Heathrow Airport, the area also benefits from good transport links.

Over the last year, real estate in this west London borough had an overall average price of £451,703.

Luton

Another area with an airport, Luton is a great place that combines amazing infrastructure and beautiful countryside.

Part of the London commuter belt, it offers a slower pace of life than the bustling city centre.

Furthermore, the town features more affordable options with the average house price being £297,140.

Hackney

The London Borough of Hackney is another great option for families and city workers alike.

The area has been one of the city’s most vibrant cultural hotspots.

Home to trendy venues and hip restaurants, Hackney comes with a strong, lively community.

Due to the growing demand, the average house price is estimated at £545,100.

Wandsworth

Part of Inner London, Wandsworth is considered one of the safest areas in the city, making it a popular choice among families and young professionals.

Another perk of living there is low council tax rates.

Located in the heart of the metropolis, the borough has great transport links.

The average house price in Wandsworth is £636,300.

Whitechapel

Whitechapel is a district in East London that has a perfect mix of charming Georgian terraces and stylish new builds.

With the arrival of Crossrail, the area has become even more attractive for new homebuyers.

This culturally diverse district offers a wide range of properties that cost £728,649 on average.

Southall

Southall is a large suburban district of West London, known for its diversity and vibrancy.

Home to a multicultural community, it offers a wide range of eateries and independent shops.

The area has seen major improvements over the years thanks to a series of regeneration plans, involving transport links, public spaces, and residential projects.

The average property price in Southall is £396,831.

Royal Docks

The Royal Docks is a riverside industrial district that’s home to London City Airport.

The area is a tourist hotspot with an abundance of unique attractions, including a cable car service across the Thames that allows you to enjoy breathtaking views of the city.

In addition, the newly regenerated Royal Docks area offers a wide array of modern residential developments. The average house price sits at £546,064.

Richmond

If you are not on a tight budget, then perhaps you should turn your gaze to Richmond. It’s an affluent residential district located in South West London.

Straddling both sides of the Thames, the area has been named London’s happiest place to live.

It offers a collection of scenic spots, period homes, and riverside restaurants.

The average house price in Richmond is £1,029,723, making it one of the most expensive areas to live in.

Kilburn

Kilburn is a multicultural district in North West London that falls within the boundaries of both Brent and Camden London boroughs.

Home to a vibrant community, the area boasts a wide diversity of cuisines and cultures.

The North Kilburn conservation area is the most sought-after part of the district.

Overall, the average house price in the area is £662,071.

Conclusion

When looking for your future home, it’s important to keep in mind your own needs and preferences.

The area that seems perfect for one person can be a bad option for another.

Fortunately, London has a great variety of districts with different vibes and landscapes.

An overload of options can be paralyzing.

But the moment you begin your search by looking through available options, you might get a clear picture of what you actually need and where you can find it.