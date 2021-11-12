Essential outfits and accessorises for Christmas party season 2021

Christmas is fast approaching and there’s no time like the present to start thinking of essential outfits and accessorises for party season 2021.

‘Tis the season to celebrate being back together and socialising again, and there is no better opportunity to glam up than over the Christmas period.

Searches for Christmas dresses for women have increased by 628% compared to 2020 according to Media Vision.

Sarah Milmine, founder of Wonderlust, said: “I love everything about party season, especially all the lights and merriment – there’s a magic to the dark nights that has always made me feel like there is mischief to be had!

“If I’m feeling extra festive it’s all about the feathers for me, low slung with a coordinated cami is one of our signature looks and I can’t wait to get mine to a party this season!

“With accessories the bolder the better this time of year, but if you’ve chosen a particularly glitzy outfit then this is the time for delicate accessories to shine!

“Big statement sparkly earrings, very high heels or lashings of gold are essential party items, a statement bag is always an outfit finisher for me too.”

Feathers are one of this year’s fluffiest trends and simply adding some feather trims can transform an outfit from casual to ultra-glamorous.

Founded in 2016, Wonderlust targets fabulous people who like to feel special.

Sarah said: “Our knee length diablo skirt also has got to be one of the best buys for the party season as it’s so versatile!

“I love it with a cute tee and some sparkly earrings but it also looks especially cute with a cosy jumper on Christmas day.

“Our whole raison d’etre is all about Casual Glamour, this is a lifestyle choice which should be all about feeling your best with minimal effort.”

Sarah’s favourite party outfit for any event is the Dunst dress which is available in lurex and sequin.

The Dunset dress can either be dressed down with a biker jacket and trainers or transformed into a show stopping outfit when paired with some killer heels and a full on makeup look.

A two-piece party suit is a chic, put together outfit which is an extremely versatile option as the jacket and trousers can be worn together or as two separate pieces entirely and worn beyond the party scene.

Velvet dresses are a classic staple for festive glamour but they can also be dressed down with a pair of Chelsea boots.

