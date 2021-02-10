Valentine’s Day offers and activities: spread some local love

Valentine’s Day is this Sunday but it is safe to say celebrations will look different this year.

Now that date-night has moved exclusively inside, and for some online, local businesses and charities are offering activities and products to be enjoyed from home.

Spread a little local love and celebrate St Valentine’s with these ideas and offers:

HAVE A BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK

Fall in love with new authors and fictitious worlds in 2021.

Wandsworth Libraries are offering mystery bundles so you can have a blind date with a book! Just call your local Wandsworth library to arrange collection.

Looking for love in all the wrong places? Try a Valentine's Day blind date with a mystery bundle of books

Call your local Wandsworth library and ask for a random selection of books to collect at the door; we can do bundles for children or adults https://t.co/HNFnzePD3a https://t.co/6aj8gf1u8P — Wandsworth Libraries (@wandsworthlibs) February 5, 2021

DRAW ME LIKE ONE OF YOUR FRENCH MASTIFFS

Battersea Dogs & Cats home are offering Zoom life drawing classes with rescue dogs as models on 14 February.

Artist Jennie Webber will host the class from her studio and Battersea Rehoming and Welfare Manager Becky Lodder will talk about the dogs.

This #ValentinesDay, we're offering couples and singles alike a virtual date with a difference. 💙 We’ve teamed up with @WildDrawing to run a special online life drawing class on 14 February with some of our beautiful rescue dogs acting as the models 👉 https://t.co/7fpIkajsQp pic.twitter.com/SeXuWRqAnD — Battersea (@Battersea_) February 8, 2021

The class will run 2-3.30pm on Sunday 14 February and tickets cost £10, 50% of which will be donated to the care of Battersea’s dogs and cats.

To sign up visit www.battersea.org.uk or https://www.wildlifedrawing.co.uk.

GET CRAFTY

Mapp of London is a Twickenham-based business run by Emma Mapp who has a keen interest in sustainability and runs classes on using eco dyes, natural resources and recycled material while also selling her own products.

As a result of the pandemic, Mapp has also started selling DIY creative kits – some of which have even featured in the Metro and The Sunday Telegraph.

PHOTOGRAPHY WITHOUT A CAMERA? 10% of sale proceeds from the cyanotype printing kit go to World Wildlife Fund

Mapp’s DIY cyanotype printing kit teaches users how to make a sun print, otherwise known as a cyanotype, which is a form of photography that doesn’t require a camera or darkroom.

Workshops are also available.

SUSTAINABLE SWEETHEARTS: Vegan options are also available

Mapp is also selling upcycled heart valentines embroidery hoops kits.

Each hoop kit is unique, using quality leather offcuts.

Make together for a fun date or on your own to give as a thoughtful gift.

Visit https://www.mappoflondon.uk to order and find out more.

HAVE FUN AS A FAMILY

This one is certainly a bit different, but a great way to have fun together on Valentine’s Day.

Entertainer Jacqu’in the box is running slime creation workshops over zoom for the half term.

GETTING GOOEY: Other classes include ‘Under the Sea’ and ‘Frozen’

While there are a few fun options available, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 February are dedicated to Valentine slime!

Cost is £14 per child and £10 for siblings. Book here.

IF BAKED GOODS BE THE FOOD OF LOVE…

Treat yourself and your loved ones to some beautiful baked goods this Valentine’s Day.

Bakes and Cupcakes is a business run by Richmond-based Georgia May.

This Valentine’s Day she is offering free delivery to TW1 and TW2.

DIVINE DESSERTS: All boxes are made from fully recyclable material

She has two Valentine’s Day boxes on offer:

Box one is filled with vanilla baked donuts topped with milk chocolate, milk chocolate fudge cake hearts and a double chocolate cupcake.

Box two is filled with chocolate fudge cake hearts, chocolate fudge cake lollys and a chocolate cupcake with rosewater buttercream.

They are £20 each, with the option of gift packaging including a silk rose for an additional £3.

SILKY: Roses can be added to chocolate bundles

If you don’t live in TW1 or TW2, May is also offering COVID-safe contactless collection on Valentine’s evening.

To place an order send @bakesandcupcakesx a message on Instagram.

Crazy about Cakes is another fabulous bakery selling delicious treats.

The Hillingdon-based business is offering a homemade brownie gift box that would be a perfect Valentine’s gift.

The box includes six assorted brownies, one each of: Classic double chocolate, Peanut butter, Hazelnut crunch, White chocolate and raspberry, Cookies and cream and Lotus biscoff.

CRAZY IN LOVE: Crazy about Cakes also caters to all dietary needs

Personalised cards and messages can also be added for that extra touch.

A box of six Brownies is £20 plus postage and packaging.

Visit the Crazy about Cakes website to find out more.

Featured image credit: Georgia May