Un-leash your inner artist in Battersea Dogs & Cats Valentine’s fundraiser

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home is asking people to draw some of the charity’s animals, as part of a fundraiser for Valentine’s Day in lockdown.

The animal charity is encouraging participants to “draw me like one of your French Mastiffs”, in a virtual life drawing event featuring some of its most beloved canines as models.

The session has been organised in partnership with Wild Life Drawing and will be run by artist Jennie Webber from her studio.

Webber said: “I truly believe that everyone is an artist, and that’s why this class is open to all ages and abilities, with plenty of helpful tips and creative support throughout.

“Drawing is such a calming activity, a wonderful way to forget your worries for a little while and to support Battersea’s dogs and cats in need at the same time!”

Battersea Rehoming and Welfare Manager Becky Lodder will also be present, discussing the crucial work that Battersea does and giving participants an idea of how their contributions will be used.

Lodder said: “Valentine’s Day is all about love and we know the love of our rescue pets has rescued many of us over the past year.

“Whether you’re looking for a lockdown date with a difference with your Valentine, need a fun activity to entertain the kids or you’re just looking for something fun to do with friends, by taking part in this life drawing class, you can help support rescue dogs and cats and show them a little love in these uncertain times.”

The class will run from 2:30 – 3pm on Sunday 14th of February.

Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased from the Wild Life Drawing website, and with 50% of proceeds going to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, this is the pawfect Valentine’s gift!