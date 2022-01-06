Gaming is mental health’s unsung hero

People’s perceptions about video games and the people who play them are changing.



Gaming, once vilified as a cause of violence and gambling addiction, was the thing that everyone turned to during the pandemic, where they could no longer socialise in person.



According to Statista, in 2020 British consumers spent around £4.2 billion on video games, representing a 14.5% growth from the previous year. It was also the first time that video game spending in the UK surpassed the £4 billion mark.



During this time, most other forms of entertainment in the country were shut down, and so video games exploded in popularity.

Video games became one of the most popular forms of entertainment and allowed people to connect with family and friends they would have not been able to see. It was also a great way to have fun and take your mind off of the pandemic, even for a little while.



However, for others, gaming is more than just something to pass the time. For some people, gaming is a way to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

To read the full interactive story, click here.

Image credit: Vu Hoang