Cold body, warm heart: is cold water the key to mental and physical health?

Throughout the winter across the capital, people are taking part in cold water swimming for the perceived benefits to their health.

Cold water swimming has boomed in popularity since 2020 with people singing the praises of cold as a cure-all for different ailments.

However the risks of cold water remain high, and this summer alone, 108 swimmers were aided by the RNLI, a 50% increase in numbers since 2012.

SWL speaks to swimmers about the benefits of the cold, from pain relief to reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression, and to Professor Mike Tipton about how to avoid the potentially fatal effect of cold water.

