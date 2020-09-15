New Kensington farmers’ market first to open since lockdown

By Anita Langary

London’s first new farmers’ market since lockdown is set to open every Sunday for a three month trial in Kensington this weekend.

The market, situated just off Phillimore Walk and Kensington High Street, will open every Sunday from 20th September, 10am-2pm.

Local residents can pick up fresh seasonal produce from independent traders, whether that is fruit and vegetables, cakes, cheese, meats, flowers and even specialist beers.

London Farmers’ Markets organised the market and their director Cheryl Cohen, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Kensington and Chelsea Council to bring a weekly farmers market to High Street Kensington.

“Shopping outdoors is the safest place to stock up on fresh, seasonal produce. The market will be here every Sunday rain or shine.’’

The initiative is one of many new projects that aim to attract more shoppers to the high street, following the Coronavirus lockdown, as open air markets can provide a Covid-secure shopping experience alternately to a crowded shop.

A new experimental cycle route on Kensington High Street is also on the horizon as well as a night of culture planned for October.

Lead Member for Economy, Employment and Innovation Cllr Catherine Faulks said: “Kensington and Chelsea is world famous for its markets on Portobello and Golborne Road, Bute Street and Notting Hill, so we are excited to have a new market open in High Street Kensington.

“A first for the area, this new outdoor market offers residents fresh produce on their doorsteps every week and yet another excellent reason to come to safely visit all the shops and restaurants on the high street.”

The trial has the option to continue as a regular fixture dependant on its success and feedback from consultations.

Existing markets in the borough, Portobello and Golborne Road market, have continued to operate, with new measures in place to enable visitors to shop safely and more easily.

Free public WIFIi is available and Portobello Road has remained closed to traffic during operating hours to give shoppers more space.

For more information visit https://www.lfm.org.uk/markets/high-street-kensington/