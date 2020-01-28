K-pop superstars BTS announce headline shows at Twickenham Stadium

By Daniel Stephenson

January 28 2020, 18.15

K-pop superstar group BTS have announced that their two huge headline London shows for the 2020 ‘Map Of The Soul Tour’ will be held at Twickenham Stadium – the official home of England rugby.

The UK leg of the tour is on July 3rd and 4th and is in support of their upcoming album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ which is due for release in February and represents their seventh album, the seven members of the group and the seven years they’ve been together.

FAMOUS: Gerald Laing’s famous bronze sculpture outside Twickenham stadium

The news of two Twickenham Stadium shows follow up their ‘BTS World Tour: Love Yourself’ which included two London O2 Arena dates and part two ‘BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’, which included two Wembley Stadium shows.

WELCOME BTS FANS: The view of Twickenham stadium from Whitton round-a-bout

They became the first K-pop act in history to perform at Wembley and sold-out both dates in minutes, performing to more than 100,000 fans.

The seated capacity of Twickenham Stadium is 82,000 – which is 8000 less than the seated capacity at Wembley, meaning fans will have to be extra quick to secure themselves a ticket.

WELCOME BTS FANS: The west side of Twickenham stadium from Whitton Road

Fans travelling from far will also need to make hasty accommodation arrangements too, if they are planning to stay overnight after the show.

BTS PREP UNDERWAY: The turnstiles to the left of the rugby store undergoing some work

Normally, you could stay in the stadium’s South Stand, where the London Marriott Hotel Twickenham is located, which is literally inside the complex.

But according to their website, hotel rooms are already booked out for the tour date nights and the nearby Premier Inn and Travelodge are both booked out too.

Check out the video below to see just how close in proximity the Marriott Hotel is to the stadium.

Ticket release details are yet to be revealed but it’s been confirmed that they’ll be sold via Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

We conducted a 24 hour Twitter poll to see just how excited BTS fans are to see the group at their UK shows.

With a choice of either ‘kind of excited’ or ‘super gassed’, the results were – 47% ‘kind of excited’ and 53% ‘super gassed’.

Check out the video below for our mini video guide to travelling to the fated rugby stadium via public transport and what you can expect to see when you arrive.

We spoke to officials at Twickenham Stadium, to find out how they are preparing for the two huge shows.

They said: “Twickenham Stadium is the home of England Rugby and the largest dedicated rugby union venue in the world, seating up to 82,000 people.

“The stadium is a destination for fans around the world to experience the action on the pitch on a match day, dance to some of the biggest stars in music, re-live the history of a stadium tour, visit the newly housed World Rugby Museum, host a fantastic event or take a trip to the Rugby Store.

“As an organisation we operate strict ground rules to ensure the safety of fans on a major event day.

“We are continually reviewing our security procedures at the stadium – We work very closely with the Metropolitan Police, their Counter Terrorism Unit and our local partners to ensure that there is a coordinated and appropriate level of security in place for each and every event.

“For anyone coming to the stadium, please ensure you arrive in plenty of time to pass through our enhanced security checks.

“Our security and stewarding teams are there for your safety. Please cooperate fully with all security personnel.”

