By Jack Francklin

March 22 2020, 08.00

The Streatham RedHawks captain says he has big boots to fill as their new player-coach next season.

Defenceman Michael Farn, 31, will take over the reins from retiring teammate and good friend Adam Carr, with the two having spent a total of ten years playing together, first at Milton Keynes Lightning and then for The RedHawks.

Carr has guided his side to huge success this season. The team were crowned champions of the NIHL South Division 1 following the premature end to the English Ice Hockey season as a result of the coronavirus, whilst they won their first piece of silverware in 38 years earlier on in the season after their triumphant NIHL South Cup campaign.

Farn said: “Carr is retiring after a great career and he is going to leave me with a tough challenge, with us having had a very successful this season. I’ve got big boots to fill!

“I’ve learnt everything playing under him. He is not often someone who shouts and screams, he has always led by example.

“He has so much composure and sees the game so well. He’s a good mate and a great player and it is a shame he is retiring.”

ON THE ICE: Captain Michael Farn in action for the Streatham RedHawks

Photo Credit: Michael Farn

Farn was due to start his role as soon as the season finished and accepts there will be some change next season.

He said: “There is always going to be some sort of change, whether that would be personal circumstances or people wanting to progress to different teams or leagues.

"But for myself personally, I’m hoping not to have too much change, why would you want to change a successful team?"

Farn grew up in County Durham and represented Billingham Stars ice hockey team before heading over to the US for three years to play for Florida Jr. Blades in his late teens.

“It was awesome, I went to school out there and I was on the ice every day. I don’t think I would have had the career I’ve had if I didn’t play over there,” he said.

“The British game is based on the North American style as opposed to the rest of Europe, where there is a lot more finesse.

“The style didn’t change too much in North America, it was just the opportunity of more ice time over there.”