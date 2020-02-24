In-jeanious! Two out of three British blokes turn to partners for help to dodge ‘stress’ of choosing jeans

By Hannah Smith

February 24 2020

Men find shopping so ‘stressful’ that almost two out of three British blokes admit to having turned to their partners for help when it comes to choosing a pair of jeans, a survey has revealed.

The new research from Debenhams reveals that men across the country find snapping up jeans a testing experience with Gen-Z men being the most likely to feel the pressure.

Two fifths (44%) of men aged between 18-24 find the experience stressful while, in contrast, only a tenth (13%) of men aged between 55-64 said the same.

With so many finding the experience trying, it’s no surprise that two out of three (61%) men have turned to their partners for help when it comes to finding the perfect pair.

Baby boomer men aged 55-65 prove to be the most dependent on their partners, with more than one in three (35%) admitting their partner always or regularly picks out their jeans.

Meanwhile millennials are least likely, with only 22% of men aged 25-34 admitting the same.

The survey also revealed a north-south divide, as Northerners are less likely to ever let their partners pick their jeans, with only 62% of those from the North West or North East admitting to it.

However more than seven out of 10 (73%) of stressed-out shoppers in London admitted to it, while 70% of Scots did.

Perhaps surprisingly, older men are less likely to sport double denim than their younger counterparts.

A whopping three quarters (75%) of men over 65 claim to have never done it, whereas more than 60% of Gen Z men aged 18-24 confessed they had.

Londoners are the most likely to wear in the country to wear blue on blue as almost two thirds (62%) confessed to wearing double denim at some point.

Meanwhile, Scots were least likely as only one in three had ever done it and a staggering 70% claimed to have never done it in their life.

The pressure to find the right style and fit of jeans is more important than ever as a third (32%) of men admit to judging other men’s choice of jeans.

Millennials are the most likely to judge other men for their choice in jeans with 55% saying this is the case, but only 16% of men over 65 are as judgemental.

Men in London are by far the most judgemental of others with half (49%) confessing to looking down on other bloke’s choices of legwear.

Those in the North West (28%) and Scotland (just 19%) were the least judgemental.

When it comes to experimenting, men aged over 65 are the most open to trying new styles as half (54%) say that trying a new style of jean wouldn’t phase them.

Unlike the older generation, 18-24-year-olds are the most likely to feel awkward and uncomfortable trying a new style of jeans.

In a bid to reduce the stress of shopping for jeans, one in five (22%) 18-24-year-olds choose to buy their jeans online, often meaning they stick to the same tried-and-tested style.

In addition to struggling with what style of jeans to wear, the research also reveals there is a stark difference in body shape knowledge across generations.

When asked about their body shape, two fifths (40%) of men aged 18-24 could answer confidently while, one in five (20%) of those aged over 65 admit to not even knowing what the phrase ‘body type’ means.

The new research comes as Debenhams launches a campaign to educate male shoppers about their body shape and what style jean would suit them best.

Ross Wilson, men’s buying director at Debenhams, said: “We often find that male customers are unaware of their own body shapes and because of this, there’s a tendency to play it safe and stick with the same style throughout their lives.

“Over the years we have expanded our denim offering to ensure we cater to a broader audience.

“As a department store, we want to ensure men of different ages feel comfortable to try a new style that’s comfortable and suits their personal style.

“At Debenhams, we want to empower men as we believe that educating them on different types of denim materials, cuts and styles can play an important role in boosting their confidence and making them feel comfortable to experiment with new denim trends each season.”

The department store retailer offers a huge range of denim brands for both men and women and is the biggest retailer of Levi’s in the UK. For its spring men’s denim campaign, it has partnered with style magazine GQ.

When it comes to style icons, those aged over 45 consider Clint Eastwood as someone who wears denim well, while those aged 18-24 are more likely to look up to David Beckham for denim inspiration.

According to men across the country, TV personality Simon Cowell is deemed the worst offender for ‘denim disasters’.

