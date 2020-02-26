From pubs to property – your 2020 guide to the best of south west London

By SWL staff

February 26 2020, 21.25

Follow @SW_Londoner

Whether in Wandsworth, Merton, Richmond, Croydon, Kingston, Kensington & Chelsea, Hammersmith & Fulham, Sutton or Lambeth, there’s plenty to be proud of in south west London, from our football teams and businesses to our restaurants and cafés.

Of course, the corner of the district that we call home will always be special to us, but what’s life like elsewhere in the region? From house prices to haute cuisine, we’ve collated local knowledge and reviews to create a contemporary guide to life in three of south west London’s most exciting districts, including a property value fact file.

Richmond

In 2019, the average property in Richmond sold for £707,340. The cost for a terraced house was £991,026 while semi-detached houses fetched in sums breaching the six-figure line at £1,284,945.

House prices in the area are up 12% on the previous year and 17% up on 2017. You may be wondering whether you can afford to invest in the area or simply buy a property to live in yourself.

If so, it’s worth finding a mortgage broker, who can help you identify the most suitable mortgage for your needs. With online brokers, it’s possible to secure a free service, where they conduct extensive research to match you to a good deal.

And with a population of just over 20,000, Richmond is certainly one of the most desirable places to live, not only in south west London but in the UK as a whole. Its picturesque Riverside is a beautiful spot in the summer, while Richmond is also home to several great pubs and restaurants.

Overlooking the Thames, the White Cross is a beautiful Victorian pub that offers a seasonal food menu, including its own excellent Sunday roast offering. With plenty of space on the outdoor terrace, this is a fantastic summer pub at the heart of a thriving restaurant and bar district that many Londoners are also lucky enough to call home.

Some traditons never die pint of the black stuff at my most favourite pub in the world – The White Cross Richmond #whitecross pic.twitter.com/31R8QLQoOV — Jeff Yeates (@jeff_yeates) November 24, 2018

Kingston

A little less expensive than Richmond is Kingston, where the average price of property last year was £476,423. The average terraced house fetched upwards of £700,000, while property value overall is rising – up 6% on last year and 7% up on 2017. This may be a good area to look into if you’re gradually working your way up the property ladder.

The growing population of more than 40,000 makes Kingston another fantastic place to live in south west London and also boasts a vast array of options for eating and drinking, including an excellent mix of independents around the Apple Market.

The Black Horse boasts a big outdoor area and has attracted rave reviews for its cocktail menu, offered alongside a traditional selection of ales. The pub’s culinary delights will also impress, with the wild boar sausages a particular highlight that’s popular with local residents.

Kensington and Chelsea

The upmarket Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has some of the highest property prices in Europe, with an overall average sale value of over £1m in 2018, including upwards of £7m for a semi-detached property.

This may be out of reach for most, but it’s also worth noting that the value of flats and houses is rising more slowly than in Richmond and Kingston. Still, this area remains an excellent place for south west Londoners to visit as well as a hugely desirable place to live, due to its beautiful architecture and eclectic range of cultural distractions.

London’s smallest borough, Kensington and Chelsea is home to an array of upmarket bars and pubs. Sloane Square’s Botanist is one of the top picks, offering an ambience that combines the energy of a cocktail bar with the class of a high-end restaurant.

#FridayLunch : last day in the UK 🇬🇧 after a big week of meetings. Off to lunch at The Botanist on Sloane Square SW7. Great food and service! Interesting crowd, with a mix of Russians, Eurotrash and fabulous young Sloanes. London at its best! pic.twitter.com/XnDRiH5z5Z — Alex Sundich (@AlexSundich) October 25, 2019

More to explore

Elsewhere, Wandsworth, Merton, Richmond, Lambeth and Sutton offer their own delights, and no shortage of bars and restaurants that provide a warm welcome to locals and visitors alike.

So, whether you are a tourist visiting the nation’s capital, or somebody living locally just eager to keep their money in south west London’s economy, we hope you’ll enjoy exploring everything that our region has to offer.