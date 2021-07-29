LISTEN: The Cardamom Podcast team deep dive into an iconic dish

Welcome to “The Cardamom Podcast” a one off special diving into a dish which has defined, and been defined by, contemporary Britain and its history.

Join George Mathias, Siham Ali and Kieren Williams as they ask a simple question: what is a tikka masala, and what does it say about our country?

With contentious histories ranging from the burning Indian subcontinent, in the ruins of a dying empire, through to rush hour Glasgow and disgruntled customers.

These stories take you through the past, present and future, across the British empire and through migration to the place we all call home today.

They ask some important questions, and some less important ones, lead by host Kieren, and dragged along by co-hosts George and Si, they answer the questions you never knew you had about one rather special dish.

Listen to The Cardamom Podcast below: