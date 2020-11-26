Some of the world’s most expensive cuisines

Nothing can surpass the delight that good food can bring in.

There lies a whole range of tasteful delicacies that come with a price tag that you’d never thought were possible.

And one might perhaps need to win the lottery in order to serve their taste buds with their exotic flavors.

If you are wondering about these “expensive foods” and what all makes the price difference, here’s the answer.

You’ll need to win the lottery to try Japanese Wagyu Steak

Wagyu steak comes from Japanese beef obtained from any of the four different breeds of Japanese cow.

The meat is marbled with a whole lot of fat, which is processed further, bringing in the tender, moist, buttery texture to it.

The highly-prized factor mainly aligns with rearing and processing. To stand the wagyu mark, the cows need to be fed and nurtured, abiding by the strict guidelines.

This is to guarantee the highest score of marbling that fills in the amazing aroma!

The purebred Wagyu bull-calves in Japan are given special feed along with beer and classical music playing around!

And the cost of the produced meat fetches about £450-500 per kilogram—probably enough to dig a hole in one’s pocket!

Kopi Luwak Coffee

Although, we’re to talk mainly about the cuisines and not drinks. But with the cost of $7000 per kilogram of Kopi luwak coffee, nowhere lags in making it to this list.

It is mainly produced in the Philippines, southern India, and Indonesia and is prepared from coffee beans eaten, partly digested, and defecated by the civet cat. Hence, it is also known as civet coffee.

Well, this might not sound appetizing, but that’s what makes it famous worldwide.

The partly digestion and fermentation of the beans with the acids present in the animal’s stomach enriches the taste of the coffee.

However, not everyone agrees with the fact.

Better to do your research before making a purchase.

White Pearl Albino Caviar

Caviar is a flavourful delicacy consisting of roe produced by basically any kind of fish.

The white pearl albino is prepared using the most expensive white caviar produced by Albino sturgeon.

Albino is a rare, slow-producing sturgeon. Hence, the eggs are barely procured, only when they’re assessed to be around 100 years old. And these cost $9,100 for one kilogram.

Nonetheless, nothing compares to the flavors that can possibly urge your need to win a lottery to devour this treat.

Saffron

Saffron is mainly used as a coloring agent to give a luminous yellow color to the food. These vivid crimson threads obtained from crocus flowers are also known as Red Gold, as they cost no less than gold!

But what favors the high-costs of saffron?

It is because saffron only grows for seven days a year in the autumn. The harvesting, picking, and processing of the crop is labor-intensive.

More so, each small flower gets to have merely three stigmas. This means you’ll need as many as 300,000 flowers of crocus to reap 1 kg of Saffron!

Iberico ham

Iberian ham, produced in Spain and Portugal, is yet another add on to the world’s most expensive dishes. The whooping cost of this finger-licking grub fluctuates around $392 per kilogram.

The finest Iberico ham is procured from free-range Iberian pigs that entirely feast on acorns. These pigs are reared only for three years.

Hereafter the ham legs are then cured for up to a period of six years. You can find a variety of Iberian ham, but the black label ham tops it all.

Foie Gras

Foie Gras is a flavor-rich pate with a soft and delicate texture. It is prepared with goose or duck liver that has been fattened—grown-up to ten times its normal size.

This is done by force-feeding corn to the geese and ducks using the feeding tubes.

No doubt, the birds pay a much higher price than you’d need to try this pricey pate.

Moose Cheese

Moose cheese is among the most expensive cheeses worldwide, with a cost of $1,074 per kilogram.

It is produced only in Moose House Farm of Sweden using the milk of only Gullan, Haelga, and Juno.

This whimsy white cheese is reminiscent of feta cheese with a slightly grainy texture and rich in both fat and protein. And is something that you can’t resist.

Moose only lactate from May to September and mandate proper handling during the course. Any disturbance during milking can make them flustered and dry-up. And this is one of the main reasons behind its hefty price tag.

White Truffle

Sourced in the wild regions of Piedmont, Italy, white truffles are an underground fungus that only grows in highly specific conditions.

They cannot be cultivated by oneself hence are scarcely found around.

This uncertainty, along with special methods of collecting and preserving them, is what hits its costs of $2,100 per kg.

Nonetheless, its exotic aroma and taste is a delight to gobble and is worth every penny.

Vanilla

Yes, the flavor you get to enjoy in your ice-creams, cakes, and cookies is highly-priced at the cost of $4000 Ibs.

This is mainly because of their low cultivation as its flower only blooms for some hours within a year. And leaves only a small quantity of pollination.

You won’t easily find them available in stores or markets.

Conclusion

Getting to taste these foods is no less than a luxury serving a treat to the tongue! The price tags might make you stumble, but everything’s worth it when it comes to good food.