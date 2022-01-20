Popular poké bowl restaurant opens new venue in Battersea

A leading poké bowl chain unveiled a new restaurant in Battersea in south London this month.

Battersea’s Island Poké opened on January 5 at 6 Northcote Road near Clapham Junction, adding to a long list of locations across the capital.

To celebrate, the brand will be bringing their infamous £1 poké bowl day to the new venue on February 19.

PLENTY OF POKÉ: Salmon and vegan ‘build your own bowl’ options. Credit: Zoe Crowther

Island Poké founder James Gould-Porter said: “It’s great to be expanding across London and landing a fantastic location in Battersea.

“It’s our mission to grow our ohana across London and beyond, bringing people a great and fresh alternative to the traditional lunch and dine-out offering.”

After spending his childhood in Hawai’i and California, Gould-Porter developed a taste for the flavour and quality of poké, bringing it to the streets of London with the launch of Island Poké in 2016.

FROM THE PACIFIC TO BATTERSEA: The exterior of the new Island Poké venue. Credit: Island Poké

Poké lovers can choose their own proteins, sauces and toppings to ‘build your own bowl’.

In addition to tuna, salmon and chicken options, the brand has teamed up with THIS™ and is offering This Isn’t Chicken as a vegan protein.

Teriyaki tofu and miso aubergine bowls have also been added as part of a new vegan menu.

Island Poké plans to grow further in 2022, setting their sights on four new restaurants in Edinburgh over the next two years.

Featured image credit: Zoe Crowther