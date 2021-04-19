Find the best sushi in London in these great areas

Are you going on a trip to London? Then you will need to feed yourself.

It can be hard to find a nice place to eat in an unknown city. Often, you will need a guide.

That guide does not necessarily have to be a person. It could be a good source with nice tips, like this website.

There are a tremendous amount of restaurants in London, and many of these serve sushi.

In order to find the best sushi London has to offer, you will need these clues.

Sushi in the City of London

The first thing you will need to know about eating sushi in London, is where not to go.

There are many great sushi places in the city, but in your search for them, do avoid the City of London.

The City of London is one of the most expensive places on the planet.

For those who are not familiar with this part of town, the innermost part of London is barely even inhabited by anyone.

This part of town is mostly a place where people who work in banks, investment funds and such work.

It is an extremely rich place, and therefore, you will only fool yourself by going out to have sushi there.

It is guaranteed that the sushi will be expensive, and that you will get less than in any other part of town.

Have sushi in Covent Garden

One area that has really nice sushi in London is Covent Garden.

When trying to find sushi in London, this place is definitely worth mentioning.

It is the best part of town for going out, and there will be a lot of restaurants for that reason.

Eating sushi before going out is also a brilliant way to start the night.

Therefore, you will always be able to find a good, sometimes even local, restaurant.

This part of town also comes alive at night, you can watch this happen while you eat your sushi. What a pleasure.

Sushi in the East End

East End is known for being one of the poorer parts of town.

In Victorian times a lot of people who immigrated from the British colonies wound up living there.

Therefore, it is a very multicultural part of town, and this also shows in the wide variety of restaurants there.

East End is mostly known for the curry, but the sushi is not to be underestimated.

Especially if you are on a budget, the East End will provide nice rather cheap sushi for the hungry.

There will be a large number of restaurants available, so it is only a matter of getting to it. The East End is a nice place for most meals.