Five sustainable restaurants in South West London

COP26 has provided us with a stark reminder of the harrowing effects that global warming has had on our planet.

Climate change is something that needs to be considered every day, even with the most simple day-to-day activities such as grabbing a coffee in the morning or having lunch with friends.

Knowing which restaurants and cafés have sustainably-sourced produce and eco-friendly measures in place is a great way to be mindful of our carbon footprint and the impact we have on the environment.

Here are five sustainable places to eat in South West London:

Petersham Nurseries Café – Richmond

Located only a mile away from Richmond Station, the Petersham Nurseries Café is a great place to get an eco-friendly bite to eat.

Earlier this year, the café was awarded a Green Michelin Star as recognition for its commitment to the planet and sustainability.

Organic farming, seasonal eating, and a slow food ethos are at the heart of this family-run glasshouse restaurant located within the nurseries’ beautiful gardens.

Much of their produce, such as meat and eggs, originates from their family farm in Devon where they are committed to a no-waste, regenerative method of farming.

The café has also invested in an anaerobic food digester which transforms food waste into the water as well as separating their coffee waste to be sent to Bio-Bean, who convert it into biofuels.

The café has both a lunch and a dinner menu, as well as an array of alcoholic beverages. This is certainly a great spot to have a guilt-free, sustainable meal.

Price: £££

Location: Petersham Rd, Richmond TW10 7AB

Nutbourne Bar & Restaurant – Battersea

This unique spot can be found on the Ransome’s Dock, just a stone’s throw away from Battersea Park.

This “neighborhood farm-to-fork” restaurant serves a delicious menu of seasonal and sustainable produce sourced from local and independent farms that use biodynamic farming methods.

The dog-friendly location also offers a range of high-welfare meat, including lamb, beef, and pork from their family farm in West Sussex.

Foraged herbs and vegetables are used in their dishes, as well as responsibly-sourced fish from British day-boats.

Reducing food waste and providing sustainable and nutrient-rich dishes is at the very heart of the Nutbourne Bar & Restaurant experience.

Price: ££

Location: Parkgate Rd, London SW11 4NP

Green Cactus – Lambeth

The Green Cactus coffee shop in Streatham prides itself on the idea of being completely eco-friendly and fighting its own personal war on carbon.

The property itself was built using recycled materials, and all of its packaging is completely plant-based and carbon neutral. Even the coffee cups are 100% compostable!

Also, due to the use of seasonal fruit and vegetables in their dishes, the coffee shop changes its menu roughly every four months, meaning there is never a dull moment for customers.

Their menu has an array of various vegan and vegetarian dishes, including salad bowls, handmade focaccia, and sweet or savory croissants which are freshly baked each morning.

Their coffee is also carefully selected and roasted by the independent and ethical Pacamara Coffee Lab, including their signature blend: Green Cactus House coffee beans.

This independently run café is a welcoming spot in the Lambeth community for an appetising and sustainable experience.

Price: £

Location: Streatham High Rd, London SW16 6EN

The Good Life Eatery – Chelsea

Since the opening of this café in 2013, Good Life has now opened a further three eateries around London, the newest of which is in Notting Hill.

This independent organisation prides itself on providing customers with healthy food to the highest standard.

Their produce is sourced from local farmers who use organic processes that are free from pesticides and fertilisers, to ensure the best quality ingredients are being used in their dishes.

The menu includes a range of healthy salad bowls and wraps, as well as hot foods and “warm bowls” which incorporate an array of exciting ingredients such as teriyaki salmon, quinoa, and jerk chicken.

The Good Life Eatery prioritises a sense of community and inclusivity and seeks to prove that healthy and sustainable dining does not have to be boring.

Price: £

Location: Sloane Ave, London SW3 3DH

Local Hero – Fulham and Kingston

Local Hero is an independent café based in two thriving locations – Fulham and Kingston.

These cafés are centered around a key message of sustainability and community, providing their customers with nutritious and innovative dishes and their own unique blend of coffee.

All of the ingredients used at the Local Hero cafés are fresh and locally sourced, and with sustainability in mind, they have introduced biodegradable coffee cups and aim to drastically reduce their plastic consumption and waste.

Their menus include a range of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options so that anyone can enjoy a bite to eat here.

Local Hero is a great place to have a sustainable and delicious brunch full of handpicked, locally sourced ingredients.

Price: ££

Location: Fulham Rd., London SW6 5RT & Thames St, Kingston upon Thames KT1 1PE

Whether you are looking for a morning croissant and coffee, a brunch with friends, or a meal for a work-do, there are plenty of sustainable cafes and restaurants in South West London where you can enjoy a planet-friendly bite to eat.