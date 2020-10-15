South west London Caribbean chain wins vegan mac and cheese award

A fully vegan south west London eatery has won an award for their mac and cheese dish.

Eat of Eden, a black-owned chain specialising in organic Caribbean recipes, scooped the award for ‘Best Vegan Mac and Cheese’ through their Macaroni Pie as part of PETA’s eighth annual Vegan Food Awards.

Dawn Carr, PETA’s Director of Vegan Corporate Projects, said: “Eat of Eden is making it easier than ever for Londoners to go vegan by dishing up luscious, creamy, dairy-free mac and cheese and other satisfying Caribbean-inspired vegan dishes.”

PETA’s website described the Macaroni Pie as the ‘shining star’ of a fully vegan menu that offers a range of curries, burgers and other Caribbean options.

Currently offering four outlets in Clapham, Brixton, Shepherd’s Bush, and Lewisham, Eat of Eden soon plans to open three new branches in Tottenham, Walthamstow, and Croydon.

The restaurant’s success was made all the more impressive given the high-profile names alongside them on PETA’s shortlist, which spanned 24 categories from best vegan meat to best vegan cookbook.

KFC’s Original Recipe Vegan Burger secured the best chicken nomination, whilst Nando’s and Greggs gained recognition for their mayonnaise and pasties respectively.

Tesco and Subway were among the other recipients on PETA’s shortlist, created to draw attention to the best new vegan offerings at a time where British people are increasingly turning to a more plant-based diet.

A recent survey found that one in five Britons aged 21-30 had become more tempted by a vegan lifestyle since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, whilst PETA claim that 12 million Brits aim to have adopted a meat-free diet by 2021.

Carr added: “The pandemic has demonstrated that widespread societal change is possible. And that includes the explosive growth in the already booming demands for vegan foods.”

Featured Image Credit: Eat of Eden