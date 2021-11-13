The five best Portuguese restaurants in South West London

Looking for a place to eat? Here are the five best Portuguese restaurants that you can visit in South West London.

A Toca – Vauxhall

A Toca is a Portuguese restaurant in Vauxhall.

It has a variety of exceptional dishes prepared by a Portuguese chef, such as Grilled sirloin steak “Mirandesa Style”, Cod with cream, and a mix of sun-dried slated cod oven baked with onions, sliced boiled egg, and potatoes.

A Toca was launched in the ’80s by owners of the restaurant, Fernando Marques and Gabriel Jesus.

It shows the richness of Portuguese Cuisine and wines, and serves the Portuguese community already established in London.

Location: 343 Wandsworth Road, London SW8 2JH

Price: ££

O Cantinho de Portugal – Stockwell

Only the freshest and most authentic Portuguese Cuisine is served at the O Cantinho de Portugal, and its 20 years’ experience shows in the quality and taste of the food.

The restaurant is family-run and established within the Portuguese community, and its owners take pride and care in every customer’s experience.

Some of their best dishes are grilled bass, fresh grilled squid and traditional Portuguese steak, laid in a bed of fried potatoes, Portuguese pork, clams with pickles, olives, and coriander.

Location: 137 Stockwell Road, London SW9 9TN

Price: ££

Costa do Estoril – Battersea

This is a traditional Portuguese restaurant in the heart of the Lavender Hill, Battersea, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

It offers an exciting menu of Seafood, Fish, Steaks and grills which include pork belly, codfish in the oven, mixed seafood rice, and delicious cream custards tarts.

It also includes a bar and coffee shop as well as the restaurant itself.

Location: 117 Lavender Hill, London SW11 5QL

Caravela Restaurant – Battersea

Caravela is all about the experience of its wide collection of foods and enticing meals that satisfy the palate.

With ties to Portugal traced back through the family, Caravela Restaurant has matched exquisite Portuguese wines with all the traditions of local Portuguese food.

The menu consists of a variety of tapas and other typical dishes, such as salted cod cooked in various ways, grilled octopus, fresh fish, steaks, and loads more.

Location: 145-149 Battersea High Street, London SW11 3JS

Price: ££

Stella’s Café and Restaurant – Twickenham

Stella’s Cafe is a family-run restaurant with family values firmly imprinted into everything served, with homemade recipes inspired by the region of Alentejo, Portugal.

With a passion for food from a very young age, it was always a dream of Stella’s to own a restaurant.

This dream became a reality in 2016 when, along with her two sons, Stella’s was launched.

The specialties are Grilled Cuttlefish, Salted Cod with Cream, and a Rack of Ribs.

Location: 221 Powder Mill Lane, Twickenham, Greater London, TW2 6EH

Price: ££

