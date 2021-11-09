How to Get Warm in London This Winter: 5 Best Bowls for Your Dinner

Winter is a time when you want to stay at home more.

The same thing goes your dinner. There’s no need to go to a restaurant – everything can be cooked at home.

A bowl is the greatest meal to choose; such a dish will replace lunch, it’s great for a light dinner, and it’s main advantage is the balance of all the ingredients.

So let’s find out how to make bowls at home and keep warm in winter.

Bowl With Shrimp and Quinoa

Ingredients (for 2 servings):

Peeled shrimp – 30 g

Zucchini – 30 g

Quinoa – 50 g

Cherry tomatoes – 20 g

Celery – 20 g

Romano salad – 5 g

Lemon – 15 g

Sauce (equal parts olive oil, soy sauce and sesame oil) – 25 g

Lettuce – 5 g

Cooking:

Boil the quinoa until fully cooked and cool. Fry shrimp in olive oil with garlic. Cut zucchini into small julienne strips. Coarsely chop tomatoes and celery. Then place in a bowl and stir in the sauce.

Bowl With Couscous

Ingredients (for 2 servings):

Couscous – 50 g

Parsley – 3 g

Cilantro – 3 g

Mint – 2 g

Sauce with honey and soy – 20 G

Egg – 1 piece

Lightly salted salmon – 30 h

Avocado – half

Salt, pepper – to taste

For the sauce with honey and soy sauce:

Honey – 125 g

Soy sauce – 10 ml

Vegetable oil – 0,5 l

White wine vinegar – 35 ml

Balsamic Vinegar – 10 ml

Cooking:

Pour boiling water over the couscous at a ratio of 1 to 1.5. Cover and leave for 5 minutes. After five minutes, remove couscous and stir well. For the sauce, mix all ingredients until smooth. Season couscous with sauce and herbs, pepper and salt to taste. Boil egg for 5 minutes in boiling water. Let cool and cut in half. Slice salmon into thin slices. Peel avocado and slice thinly. Place couscous, egg, salmon and avocado on a plate, and put fresh greens on top.

Bowl With Tofu

Ingredients (for 2 servings):

Rice – 200 g

Firm tofu – 100 g

Vegetable oil – 1 Tbsp.

Avocado – 350 g

Soy sauce – 4 Tbsp.

Cashews – 50 g

Radish – 1 Tbsp.

Cilantro

Salt – to taste

Tomatoes – 50 g

Corn – 50 g

Lemon

Cooking:

This is a simplified version that you can make at home. First cut the tofu into cubes and fry in a pan for 1 minute on each side until golden brown. Then boil the rice as directed on the package. Dice tomatoes and avocado. Plate the rice, season with soy sauce and top with the corn, avocado, tomatoes, crushed cashews and fried tofu. Add cilantro leaves and thin slices of radish. Drizzle with lemon juice. Bowl is ready.

Turkey Bowl

Ingredients (for 2 servings):

Quinoa – 100 g

turkey filet (3 mm wide slices) – 80 g

Honey – 1 Tbsp.

Dijon mustard – 1 Tbsp.

Vegetable oil – 10 g

Turkey broth – 30 g

Butter – 10 g

Fried coriander greens

Frozen green peas – 55 g

Spinach leaves – 10 g

Cooked corn kernels – 50 g

Washed cherry tomatoes – 50 g

Red onions – 10 g

Oyster sauce – 50 g

Finely chopped parsley herbs – 1 g

Shredded olives

Cooking:

Mix honey and Dijon mustard. Pour the sauce over the turkey fillets and leave to marinate for one hour. Boil the quinoa until tender according to the instructions on the package. Cut the marinated turkey filet across the fiber into 3 mm thick slices and pan-fry on both sides. Fry in vegetable oil on medium-high power – use not much oil, you can blot the excess with a paper towel. Once turkey is fried on both sides until golden brown, add oyster sauce to the skillet, place washed cilantro greens and add turkey broth. Simmer for 1 minute, turn off the stove, season with butter to make a sauce. Place roasted turkey slices in a heap in a deep serving bowl and leave the sauce in the pan. Pour frozen green peas over boiling water for 5 minutes, cool shockingly in cold water and ice (30 seconds), and strain to drain. Place quinoa in a pile on a plate next to turkey, drizzle with turkey sauce, leaving a tablespoon of sauce. Place washed spinach leaves, roasted turkey slices, boiled corn kernels and green peas on top of the quinoa, as pictured. Pour the leftover turkey sauce over the top. Cut the washed cherry tomatoes into three or four pieces and place them next to the peas. Sprinkle the tomatoes on top with finely chopped parsley greens. Cut red onions into 3 mm thick slices and put them in the middle of a dish. Sprinkle the corn kernels with chopped olives.

Image by Tonda Tran from Pixabay