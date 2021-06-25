The first new cinema in Chiswick since 1934 set to open

This afternoon Chiswick residents will welcome the first cinema to open in the area since 1934.

Film fans will now be able to enjoy the choice of five cinema screens, a late-night bar and fine dining from an in-house Michelin star chef on their doorstep.

The Chiswick Cinema was originally announced by Trafalgar Entertainment in 2019, selling out of founding memberships within hours and confirming the appetite for the appearance of a silver screen on Chiswick High Road.

Joint CEOs of Trafalgar Entertainment, Dame Rosemary Squire and Sir Howard Panter, said: “We are delighted to be opening the first cinema in Chiswick since the 1930s.

“The development of the cinema has been a labour of love and it also heralds our first foray into cinema complex ownership, something we very much hope to build on in the future.”

Last night the cinema held an opening ceremony complete with a small red carpet.

Oscar-winning producer David Puttnam and Vice President of BAFTA Greg Dyke were chosen to officially open the venue.

TAKE A SEAT: The Chiswick Cinema has spared no expense. Credit: Filip Ghinea

Although the cinema complex boasting an exclusive member’s club with a private 16-seater screening room opened with all the glitz and glamour you would expect from the West End or Hollywood, the team are keen to assure residents that the facilities are for all to enjoy.

Project Director Lyn Goleby said: “Chiswick residents are long overdue their local cinema and I know how much a lot of people are looking forward to the cinema opening.

“It has been quite a journey to reach this point. For me personally, it’s been more than ten years to bring this project to fruition and we are thrilled to be opening our doors.

“We’re going to be offering a fantastic breadth of programming and I know for sure we’re all ready to enjoy the world of film and everything that cinema has to offer.”

Over the next month the cinema will show big screen blockbusters such as James Bond, Top Gun: Maverick, House of Gucci, alongside smaller independent offerings such as Supernova, Limbo and The Souvenir Part II.

Featured image credit: Filip Ghinea