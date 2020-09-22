Why NetEnt is a leading provider in the iGaming Industry

For a lot of people, south west London is the place to be, whether you’re into clubbing or you want to go out with your friends in a casino.

Net Entertainment

NetEnt was formed in 1996 in Sweden, while its official name was Net Entertainment. Since then, it would become a pioneer in the online gambling industry, providing top quality solutions to online casinos. As the founders had many years of experience working for traditional casinos, they had a great foundation to create a brand that offers high-quality games.

The company really took off in the early 2000s, and it becomes a household name, as the online gambling industry, in general, attracted more players. Proof of their numerous accomplishments is numerous awards, including Casino Platform Supplier, EGR Innovation in Mobile, Slot supplier of the year in 2019, among other awards.

High-Quality Games

NetEnt develops games that are completely fair, secure, with rich graphics, plenty of bonus games, and many innovative features. When it comes to the fairness of the games NetEnt, ensures that their games are verified by third parties and also by in-house experts. What’s more, you can rest assured that the games are completely fair as they are powered by RNG software. Some notable NetEnt slots that are also fan-favourites are Gonzo’s Quest, Jumanji, Starburst, and other slots.

High Payout Percentages

The average payout percentage is defined as the amount of money that you can win on average, in comparison to the average amount wagered. Another reason why NetEtn is so popular that it has an average payout percentage of 95%-98%. This is above the industry average. However, keep in mind that this doesn’t guarantee you will win, but it means you will have a higher chance of winning by playing NetEnt games.

Great Portfolio of Games

Since NetEnt is a long-standing company, it has a great portfolio of slots, but also other casino games, including roulette, baccarat, and blackjack, among other table games. The company has also developed scratchcards, bingo, lotto games, and other games.

As NetEnt stays at the forefront of the latest trends and innovations in the industry, it also provides live casino games. Live casino games have also become popular among players as they offer a realistic gaming experience with a human dealer and attract players that are familiar with challenging casino games like blackjack, poker, baccarat, and other games. So, it’s unsurprising that NetEnt has picked another area where it can provide excellent solutions.

Mobile Gaming

Mobile gaming has become taken the world by storm, as everyone continues to spend more time on their mobile devices. And also, online casinos make sure their sites are mobile-friendly, or they also develop a mobile app, top make gaming even more accessible and convenient for everyone.

So, naturally, NetEnt has developed games that are compatible across various mobile devices, including Android, iOS devices. Besides, they have developed NeEnt Touch games that are specifically designed for mobile gaming while maintaining its quality and speed. In this selection, you will find popular titles like Gonzo’s Quest, Jack Hammer Touch, Roulette touch, Blackjack touch, and other titles.

So, it’s safe to say that NetEnt is undoubtedly one of the best providers in the industry that keeps up to date with the latest trends in this digital society. So, if you’re looking to try different casino games, even make sure to take NetEnt games into consideration.