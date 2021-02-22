PODCAST: What’s on – how to spend your quaran-time

South West Londoner journalists come together to keep you busy whilst stuck at home on What’s On – how to spend your quaran-time.

Londoners have become accustomed to spending their weekends on Zoom calls and dialling into virtual events.

On What’s On – how to spend your quaran-time, we look ahead to the coming days and chat to Londoners about the quirky little hobbies they’ve picked up in lockdown.

To celebrate LGBTQ+ history month, we talk to the managers of Gay’s the Word bookshop in Bloomsbury.

Known for its illustrious history, including starring in the film Pride, the recent death of founder Peter Dorey has seen tributes pouring in from the community.

As well as our Gays the Word feature, guests are on hand to provide other intriguing LGBTQ+ history month events.

There’s a spotlight on events for all the family both from the comfort of your own sofa and out and about in the fresh air too.