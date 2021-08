The 28th July marks 280 years since the death of Antonio Vivaldi, one of the most prolific and well-known classical music composers in history.

To commemorate the date, St Martin-in-the-fields, in Trafalgar Square, hosted the ‘Four Seasons by Candlelight’ concert, performed by the Belmont Ensemble of London.

SWL spoke to Peter Dyson, conductor of the ensemble, and Helen Davies, the solo violinist to find out more about Vivaldi’s work and what it’s like to play his music.