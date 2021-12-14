South London Botanical Institute holds its glowing garden event

The South London Botanical Institute will be holding its annual glowing garden event this Thursday.

The gardens will be decorated with fairy lights and there will be plenty of traditional Christmas foods and mulled wine.

Caroline Pankhurst, the project manager at the SLBI, talks more about what the event will involve and the institute’s important work in educating the community about nature.

The event will be adhering to COVID guidelines.

Buy tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-glowing-garden-tickets-211615757427?aff=ebdsoporgprofile