Museum of Moon is latest artwork to land in Kensington and Chelsea

On Tuesday evening, the Mayor of Kensington and Chelsea opened the latest art installation from K+C Festival, Museum of Moon by Luke Jerram.

The artwork is miniature moon measuring seven metres in diameter and features detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface.

The installation is orbiting in Kensington Town Square from the 12-15th of August and will be lit from 8am to 11pm each day.

At a scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally lit sculpture represents five kilometres of the moon’s surface.

Slowly crowds gathered to admire the sphere in wonder, they pointed their phones and gawped at the site of the miniature moon hanging before them.

As more people stopped to stare, Kensington and Chelsea Mayor, Councillor Gerard Hargreaves delivered a short but sweet rendition of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly me to the Moon,’ that ended in a round of applause.

Counsellor Catherine Faulks, actor Frank Skully and stars of the K+C Festival also attended to opening.

DANCING IN THE MOONLIGHT: The Mayor of Kensington & Chelsea celebrates with Counsellor Catherine Faulks, Frank Skully and stars of the Festival.

The atmospheric sounds of space bellowed around every corner of Kensington Town Square, while some took their chance to unload scientific facts they had stored away for eons, excited children danced and spun beneath.

The optimum time to enjoy this lunar experience is at 7pm when it will come alive with music created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones.

At night the Museum of Moon really comes to life, with the internal lights glowing in the dark creating an alluring appeal that is mesmerising.

Presented by Kensington + Chelsea Festival, Museum of the Moon forms part of ‘The Summer of Love’ campaign run by the Kensington and Chelsea Council and the Mayor of London’s ‘Let’s Do London’ campaign.