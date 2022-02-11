New South West Cabaret Brunch premieres tomorrow at The Exhibit in Balham

A new Balham cabaret show featuring some of London’s best acts is premiering just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The South West Cabaret Brunch at The Exhibit near Balham Station kicks off Saturday, 12 February, with bottomless champagne, brunch, live music and performances by burlesque dancers, singers, drag artists and many others.

London-based drag artist Mocha is hosting tomorrow’s showings at 12pm and 3pm.

The Exhibit, a colorful and sprawling event space with multiple bars and a cinema, has been in Balham for 22 years.

It regularly offers live entertainment and other titilating events like naked speed dating and naked brunch – the former is clothing optional, the latter a live drawing class followed by nibbles.

The South West Cabaret Brunch is the venue’s first cabaret show to be launched as its own event.

The brunch will run every Saturday until 17 December 2022 with a new show every week by a rotating roster of performers, including dancer and fire performer Penny Valent and professional contortionist Bella Diosa.

Tickets start at £35 and include one hour of drink, food and entertainment.

Tomorrow’s 3pm event is sold out but tickets for 12pm are still available online at https://book.theexhibit.co.uk/.