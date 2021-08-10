Notting Hill Carnival: After two years of pandemic delays the party lives on

In 2020, the pandemic caused Notting Hill Carnival to be postponed for the first time in 50 years.

From humble beginnings, Carnival has become the largest community led carnival in the world – and is known as Europe’s largest street event.

The Carnival is deeply rooted in Caribbean culture, with influences from the Windrush generation remaining strong, the two-day event is a vivid snapshot of London’s modern and multi-cultural community.

More than one million people from around the world descend onto the streets of Grove (Notting Hill and the surrounding areas) every August bank holiday weekend to celebrate it.

With 2021’s event being the second year of postponement, we take a look at what keeps bringing people of all races back to West London every summer since the sixties.

