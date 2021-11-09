WATCH: Festival brings South Asian dance and music to Tooting Broadway

On Saturday, people came together to celebrate the festival of Diwali and enjoy different types of South Asian music and dance in Tooting Broadway.

Vikram Singh Rohilla, a final year medical student at Tooting’s St George’s Hospital, performed at the Tooting Light’s Up festival with his university Bhangra dance team.



Speaking before he went on stage, Rohilla said: “It’s been amazing, there’s been loads of different dances from all different cultures and different areas of India.



“We’re going to be performing Bhangra dancing which originates from northern India in Punjab and we’re really looking forward to performing.”



The event was funded and organised by Wandsworth Council in partnership with Sunrise Radio and Aspara Arts.