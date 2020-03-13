By Johnny Percival

March 13 2020, 15.00

[email protected]_Londoner

The British Government yesterday announced anyone showing even mild symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate for seven days.

While a number of people can work from home, that’s not possible for all of us. TV will likely be one of more appealing sources of entertainment, but with so much to choose from it’s not always easy to decide what to watch.

Scrolling through streaming platforms can be a thankless task. With that in mind, here is my list of the best shows to watch and where to find them.

The Outsider – NOWTV

An open and closed murder case throws a small American town into chaos as all is not what it seems. The Stephen King adaptation is so engaging you will struggle to tear yourself away from the TV and self-isolation will be all you want to do. Ben Mendelsohn gives a standout performance and the twists and turns will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end.

The US Office – Amazon Prime

Steve Carell leads the multi-Emmy winning comedy that will entertain for hours. With 188 episodes to get through, you would do well to finish it in seven days but it’s worth trying. A truly feel good watch that is guaranteed to get you hooked. If you need inspiration for workplace pranks, then look no further. Your colleagues will thank you upon your return.

Parks and Recreation – Amazon Prime

Like the office, this workplace comedy is very easy to binge watch for long periods of time. 125 episodes of pure joy will keep you entertained at home with the likes of Amy Poehler and Chris Pratt providing career defining performances. While you may find Ron Swanson to be your favourite character, make sure not to follow his guidelines regarding illness.

Hunters – Amazon Prime

Al Pacino’s small screen return follows a group of vigilante Nazi hunters seeking long awaited revenge. Set in 70s New York, Pacino leads a team uncovering war criminals who fled to America after the Second World War. While being a gory affair at times, Hunters is also expertly interlaced with humour and touching moments to keep you coming back for more.

F1: Drive to Survive – Netflix

Do not take advice from the show’s title, on the contrary stay exactly where you are to survive. Season 2 of F1: Drive to Survive has just launched and gives an incredible insight into the daily running of the world’s fastest sport. Despite not being interested in F1, I could not stop watching. The show does incredibly well to display the raw emotion and drama in F1 that spectators never get to experience. The array of personalities brings everything together, with HAAS team principal Gunther Steiner an immediate fan favourite.

The Thick of It – Netflix

Ever wondered what it is like working for the government? You can now find out. While criticism of the UK’s approach to COVID-19 has been widespread, you might start feeling sorry for politicians after watching this close to the bone take on British politics in the early 2000s. Peter Capaldi is at his explosive best and displays episodes of swearing not for the faint-hearted.

Sex Education – Netflix

While the government are asking us to keep our distance, you can probably tell from the title this is about quite the opposite. With two seasons now available, there are plenty of episodes to get you through seven days. Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield lead the cast in a heart-warming and at times pulse racing coming-of-age story. The pair of mother and son sex therapists guide the local community through the trials and tribulations of sex and relationships. You will be glad to watch this in isolation and not with your parents or children.