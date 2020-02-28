Carshalton boss confident ahead of crunch play-off clash against Horsham

By Tom Holmes

February 28 2020, 15.00

Follow @SW_Londoner

Carshalton Athletic boss Peter Adeniyi is feeling confident ahead of his side’s crunch match with Horsham on Saturday.

The Robins are currently fifth in the Isthmian League Premier Division, one place inside the play-offs, and face the side directly below them in the table.

But 40-year-old Adeniyi is not feeling the pressure and insists that his team are up for the challenge.

He said: “There’s nothing for us to be scared of or nervous about.

“The boys have been absolutely fantastic all year, and I’m expecting more of the same. We’re very happy with our game because we’ve been putting in really good performances.

“We’re one of the top sides in the division and our position speaks for itself, so we’re quietly confident ahead of the weekend.

“Whoever defends better on the day, and whoever takes their opportunities will get the result, but we’re in a good place and have been performing really well.

“This is an important game, but we’re down to the last ten games of the season so every game is just as important as each other.”

Having finished second in the league last year, Adeniyi and his team were unable to secure the second promotion spot on offer through the play-offs.

CONFIDENT: Adeniyi and his team are set for the season’s crucial phase Credit: Ian Gerrard

But Carshalton’s player-manager feels his side are better for the experience and in a good position as the season reaches its clutch period.

He said: “We’re definitely stronger for the experience of not making it through the play-offs last year.

“The key word is experience – we’ve been able to hold onto most of the same squad and added one or two players and if you finish second then they’ve already showed that they’re good enough last year.

“We’re feeling good about making the play-offs again, which is our minimum aim for the season. We want to finish in the top five and see where it takes us after that.

“We’re definitely good enough, and we’ve heading into the crucial stage of the season we’ve got players who have been there before, with us last season and that could prove vital.

“But there’s also some really good sides in and around us this year and we know that whoever performs best on the day will get the rewards.

“This is fun for us – this is the fun part of the season. We’ve done a lot of hard work over the course of the season to get into this position, and we’re fighting for something in the final couple of months of the season.”

Photo credit: Ian Gerrard