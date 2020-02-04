Three men charged in relation to Bis Harlem murder in Deptford

By Samuel Draper

February 4 2020, 17.45

Follow @SW_Londoner

A further three men have been charged in connection with the murder of the drill rapper Bis Harlem in Deptford in December 2019.

The men were arrested at around 3am on Sunday February 2 after police officers stopped a car at Dover Docks, Kent.

Crosslom Davis, who went by the name Bis Harlem, was found with stab injuries outside a housing estate on Bronze Street, SE8 in the early hours of Friday 6 December.

The 20-year-old, who was part of the rap group Harlem Spartans, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jedaiah Param, 20, of Norwood High Street, West Norwood, has been charged with murder and possession of points and blades.

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today (4 February) and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday (February 6).

Dejourn Dacosta, 21, of Elmsworth Grove, Dulwich and an unnamed 17-year-old male have both been charged with perverting the course of justice.

They appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday 3 February and will next appear at Woolwich Crown Court on March 2.

Elijah Morgan, 19 , was charged with the murder on January 5. He will appear in custody at the Old Bailey on March 30.