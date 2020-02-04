By Tom Holmes

February 4 2020, 16.55

A nursery school teacher was today named as one of the two stabbing victims in Sunday’s terror attack in Streatham.

Monika Luftner, aged 51, was stabbed by 20-year-old Sudesh Amman on Streatham High Road at around 2pm, before he was shot by police.

Mrs Luftner has been released from hospital and is recovering at home with her partner.

She is a teacher at St Bede’s Catholic Infant and Nursery School in Balham who released the following statement:

“We can confirm a member of school staff was injured in Sunday’s terror-related incident in Streatham.

“She is making a good recovery but following this traumatic incident has asked to be allowed time to recover, and that her wish for privacy be respected.”

A second victim, a man in his 40s, remains in a serious but stable condition.

A woman in her 20s also received minor injuries believed to be caused by glass after the police fired their weapons.

Amman was under police surveillance having been released from prison on January 23, having served half of a year sentence for terror offences.

Streatham MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy had previously expressed her relief that the victims were all expected to make a full recovery.

She added: “The people of Streatham are resilient. We will be fine.

“An attack on any one of us is an attack of all of us and I have every confidence that the people of Streatham will stand in unity as we process this weekend’s horrific events.”

The latest statement from the Met Police confirmed a woman in her 50s had non-life threatening injuries and had been discharged from hospital.

Streatham High Road was reopened on Tuesday morning, along with many shops and the library, which were closed on Monday.

Anyone who has information about the attack is encouraged to call 0800 789 321 and a range of support services are available online at: www.gov.uk/government/publications/helplines-and-support-victims-of-terrorist-attacks/helplines-and-support-victims-of-terrorist-attacks.

