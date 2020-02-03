Streatham attack: Police search hostel where Sudesh Amman may have lived

By Tom Holmes and Samuel Draper

February 03 2020, 16.30

A hostel believed to have been the residence of the Streatham attacker is being searched by police.

The accommodation on Leigham Court Road was one of two locations believed to have been used by Sudesh Amman.

The 20-year-old was shot dead by police on Sunday after stabbing two people in an attack labelled an Islamist terrorist incident.

A Metropolitan Police statement confirmed that an address in south London was one of two that they were searching in connection with the attack.

It said no arrests had been made but enquiries were continuing at pace.

Three people were injured in the attack, but none are in life-threatening condition.

The hostel remained cordoned off on Monday afternoon, with police and detectives present at the scene.

The hostel manager, who has not been named, said he had seen Amman on Friday, but explained that he didn’t have much to do with Amman and that he didn’t speak much.

Angela, who did not give her full name, lives on the same street as the hostel and said that she feels the hostel has no option but to close.

She said: “It’s been here for years and the people staying there have never caused any trouble.

“We had no reason to suspect that there was anything going on, and we never imagined a terrorist would be staying there.

“But it’s frightening, it’s so scary knowing he was there and there are so many young children living here. I just think it has to go.”

Hestia, the charity that runs the hostel, said they were unable to comment on any ongoing police investigations.