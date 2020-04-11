Spreadin’ a message: Croydon rapper educates about safety during coronavirus

By Vinny Munbodh

April 6 2020, 13.00

A Croydon rapper has amassed over more than a million views on social media for his new video educating us on safety during the Coronavirus crisis.

Psychs, who is 18, and from New Addington, has been in the limelight since young viewers made his song Spreadin’ go viral on Twitter.

He believes the younger generation are more attuned to social media, rather than reading newspapers.

The video is Psychs’ first and has gained over 1.5 million views across platforms such as Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

He said that he wants to help people understand the importance of acting now to stop the impact of coronavirus getting worse.

“My generation especially have started to become more aware of their environment and have started to have more impact on what’s going on,” said Psychs.

Psychs hopes to carry on making music and establish himself in the rap scene so he can collaborate with other artists and inspire a new generation.

You can find Psychs on Spotify.

