“I’ve never seen him this calm”: Lewis Access director quietly confident of a Craig Richards victory

Croydon’s Craig Richards is “very confident, very calm” the night before he fights Dmitry Bivol at the Manchester Arena according to his sponsor.

British light heavyweight title holder Richards, sponsored by Lewis Access, has gone three years without a pro defeat, losing on points to Frank Buglioni in 2017.

Tomorrow he is looking to take the WBA light heavyweight belt from Bivol, who has held it since 2017, following a destructive knockout of Shakan Pitters in December.

Lewis Access managing director Mark Guirard, 49, said: “I spoke to Craig before weigh in, he’s very confident, very calm.

“I’ve never seen him this calm, he’s bang on weight.

“I think it will be an exciting fight, I think Craig has been preparing for something like this for two years.”

Asked if he thought Bivol would have any nerves before fighting the British boxer, he said if you showed me a worried Russian I would be surprised.

Guirard’s company sponsors Richards, but he said the fight means a whole lot more for the family.

“For us as a family business it would mean more for us personally than the company.

“It will give us immense pleasure watching someone achieve what they set out to achieve,” he said.

Time to produce one of the biggest upsets in British boxing history this Saturday @craiglrichards 🤝 #AndTheNew #BivolRichards pic.twitter.com/lkSVpGtp6v — David Haye (@davidhaye) April 29, 2021

Undefeated light heavyweight title holder Bivol comes into the fight with 11 knockouts in 17 fights, but 19 months without a matchup.

The Russian, described by Eddie Hearn as one of boxing’s most avoided fighters, said he will have to beat guys like Richards if he is to reach his goal.

The fight will appear on the undercard of Dereck Chisora and Joseph Parker on a night that also sees Katie Taylor take on Natasha Jonas.

