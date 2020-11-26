AFC Wimbledon forward getting stuck in to Movember for men’s health

AFC Wimbledon forward Adam Roscrow is doing his part for men’s mental health awareness by joining in this year’s Movember.

The charity endeavour, which has exploded in popularity over the last few years, encourages men of all ages to grow a fancy moustache in the month of November to raise money for men’s health causes.

Movember raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention as well as promoting awareness for prostate and testicular cancer.

Roscrow, who is known to the Wimbledon faithful as ‘The Crow’ said: “I think it has got a really important meaning behind it and it’s a simple thing to help raise money for charity.

“A lot of people do amazing things for charity like going off and climbing mountains, I think Movember is something that anyone can get involved with.

“Most men wouldn’t necessarily admit, myself included, we don’t speak about things and we keep things in, its an important thing to become aware of.”

So far, Roscrow has raised £375 through the Movember website, in his second year of officially taking part in the event.

The striker joined AFC Wimbledon from Cardiff Met University in June of last year and scored his first goal for the club in the EFL Trophy in September.

He said that the step up to League One was very physically demanding and that it takes months of hard work to get used to that demand.

Roscrow’s second season with Wimbledon has been complicated further by the global pandemic keeping fans out of stadiums.

He explained: “Its been different, but because now its been so long, it kind of feels normal.

“Having fans at the ground is a massive part of the game and it can be a massive influence for both the home and the away team.”

You can donate to Roscrow’s Movember efforts here and look at the Movember website here.

